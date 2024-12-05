Diddy Accuses Feds of Spying on Him Behind Bars, Violating His Rights

Diddy's defense team is coming out swinging against the prosecution ... accusing the federal government of unfairly spying on him amid his ongoing detention.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ ... the rap mogul's legal team says the feds have trampled Diddy's constitutional rights and hindered Diddy's ability to fairly prepare for his upcoming trial while behind bars.

As the lawyers put it ... the feds flagrantly invaded Diddy's confidential communications with his attorneys -- once again calling into question the raid on the Bad Boy Records founder's cell at MDC Brooklyn.

Diddy's team claims the government has been working with Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) staff, who have monitored Diddy's communications -- including handwritten notes between himself and counsel ... and says the prosecutors have then used some of these materials to argue against allowing Diddy to be released on bail.

Diddy's attorneys say one particular staffer took a photo of the notes and sent them to the prosecutors in the case ... and they say the government orchestrated the jail sweep under the false pretext of a security concern.

They also call out how the person who raided Diddy's cell even got their hands on the highly debated notes ... saying the material was not stored in Diddy's bunk, like prosecutors previously claimed. Rather, Diddy's team says the A-lister kept the docs in his locker ... seemingly poking holes in the prosecution's version of how they came into custody of the notes.

This update comes 2 weeks after Diddy's team scored its first big legal win when the judge ruled in November that the prosecution needed to "get rid" of copies of the notes ... at least until a hearing when he could formally decide whether they could be used in the trial.

Diddy -- who was arrested and indicted in September on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution -- has tried and failed to secure bail on 3 occasions ... with this raid playing a big part in the latest hearing.