Diddy Sued By Woman Who Claims He Dangled Her Off Balcony

Diddy is facing another alleged abuse lawsuit ... with a woman claiming he dangled her over the edge of a balcony, 17 stories off the ground.

Bryana “Bana” Bongolan filed the lawsuit in L.A. Superior Court earlier this week ... suing Diddy for sexual battery, false imprisonment, and other claims.

In the suit, Bongolan accuses Diddy of dangling her over the edge of a balcony at his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura's apartment in September 2016.

According to the documents, Bongolan was staying at Cassie's when Diddy came over late at night ... at which point she claims he began groping her. Bongolan says she tried to resist -- which is when he allegedly held her over the balcony.

Eventually, Bongolan claims Diddy pulled her back up to the balcony ... before she says he allegedly slammed her into some patio furniture, which included a table. Bongolan is seeking $10 million in damages.

Diddy's team has released a statement denying these claims ... saying "Mr. Combs firmly denies these serious allegations and remains confident they will ultimately be proven baseless."

They continue, "He has unwavering faith in the facts and in the fairness of the judicial process. In court, the truth will come to light, demonstrating that the claims against Mr. Combs are without merit."

Of course, Diddy's still locked up in MDC Brooklyn ... after a judge denied his fourth request for bail earlier this week -- claiming there could be no assurance of community safety if Diddy were released.