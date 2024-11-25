Diddy's Thanksgiving Day Meal Revealed If He Does Not Get Bond

Diddy will be spending his Thanksgiving either on house arrest inside a cozy NYC apartment or behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center ... and we got the 411 on his prison meal if he stays locked up.

The disgraced music mogul will have to endure a yucky turkey dinner in the slammer if a federal judge rejects his fourth request for bail this week.

As you know, Diddy has already been shot down three other times by judges to be released on $50 million bond as he put up his Miami Beach mansion as collateral and offered to be placed on house arrest with 24/7 security, among other conditions.

But, all of that was not enough to convince the judges to release him because he was viewed as a threat to the community.

If he stays in jail, Diddy will be forced to consume a standard three-meal Thanksgiving Day menu, starting with breakfast, which includes fruit, cereal, pastries and skim milk.

Then for lunch, Diddy will munch on turkey roast, hot & sour tofu, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables cranberry sauce, turkey gravy dinner rolls and holiday pies.

For dinner, Diddy will be served a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, potato chips, whole wheat bread and a fruit beverage.

It all sounds pretty gross compared to what he might be having if he's freed on bail and enjoying a fancy meal at an Upper East Side apartment, which is the living arrangement he proposed to the judge during his last bond hearing.

We'll just have to see what the judge decides.