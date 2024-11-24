Diddy's Daughters Celebrate Senior Night After Attending Dad's Bail Hearing

Diddy's twin daughters might be running back and forth between L.A. and NYC to support their dad, but they're still high school students ... and, they celebrated a big milestone last week.

D'Lila and Jessie Combs shared a pic of themselves to their joint Instagram account Sunday ... standing in their cheerleading uniforms with sashes reading "Senior" hung across their bodies.

The two girls are holding multicolored pompoms and making duck lips at the camera ... a sweet photo of two sisters celebrating another big milestone.

Of course, the joyful photo is way different than their somber demeanor as they walked into a New York City courthouse Friday in matching white jackets and hats with their siblings.

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy's baby mama Sarah Chapman brought her daughter Chance to the courthouse ... and she walked with the twins -- serious expressions on their faces while Diddy asked a judge to reconsider bail once again.

As we told you ... Diddy asked a judge to grant him bail -- offering a $50 million package and other security arrangements to ensure he will show up for his trial in May.

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy's defense asked the judge to allow him to go to his Florida mansion ... but, the judge declined the proposal. However, the judge has not made a final decision on bail yet -- with one coming down next week.

The rapper's children have stood behind him strongly in recent weeks ... releasing a statement of support and singing him happy birthday earlier this month.