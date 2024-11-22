Diddy's Family, Kids Show Support at Bail Hearing in Sex Trafficking Case

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy's family is supporting him in court as he tries to get out of jail, while he awaits trial in his criminal case ... with 6 of his children making the trip to a packed Manhattan federal courtroom today.

Sarah Chapman, who shares a daughter with Diddy, was the first one to walk in ... with their daughter Chance not far behind in a second group of family members.

Also accompanying Chance ... Diddy's 17-year-old twin daughters, Jesse and D'Lila, who he had with the late Kim Porter. Quincy Brown, Kim's son who Diddy adopted, also walked in with Diddy's daughters.

The third and final group to enter the courthouse included Justin Combs and Christian Combs ... flanking their grandmother, Janice Combs. Justin is Diddy's first biological child ... his mother is stylist and fashion designer Misa Hylton. Christian's mom was Kim.

Diddy's sons have been present at a few of his court proceedings, but it's the first time we're seeing this big of a family gathering ... and it's pretty rare to see Chapman at all.

Diddy is trying to get out of jail on $50 million bail ... and it's his fourth bite at the apple after being denied three times prior.

The only kid missing is Diddy's youngest ... Love Sean Combs ... but she's not even 2 years old yet.