Diddy's Lawyers Challenge Prosecutors' Claims of Possible Second Sex Trafficking Victim

Diddy's lawyers say they've received a trove of discovery material from the government over the past 6 weeks — and they’re going after the federal prosecutors' assertion there's a possible second victim.

According to legal docs filed Friday and obtained by TMZ, Diddy's attorneys attacked the government's claim there was a potential second victim of Diddy's alleged sex trafficking operation.

As you know, the original indictment pointed specifically to one unnamed victim, who seems to be his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, based on the allegations. The feds charged Diddy with racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In Friday's court filing, Diddy's attorneys said the notion of a purported second sex trafficking victim is nonsense, claiming the woman in question is "not a victim at all."

Diddy's attorneys claim prosecutors haven't even interviewed the woman and say she wasn’t a target of any obstructive conduct by Diddy.

The lawyers also said Diddy never tried to obstruct the prosecutors' investigation by contacting the alleged second victim and the feds were fully aware of that.

The attorneys say the government misled the court and concealed the true facts during Diddy's first bail hearing after his September 16 arrest in NYC.

This latest filing marks Diddy's fourth attempt at making bail after repeatedly being rejected by the court.

In the docs, Diddy's lawyers also address "Victim 1," who seems to be Cassie, the music mogul's ex-girlfriend.

The attorneys say Diddy and "Victim 1" had an 11-year relationship, but the first allegations by the accuser came five years after the couple's 2018 split in November 2023.

