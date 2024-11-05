Diddy Able to Cast Vote From Jail, How Inmates Can Vote In 2024 Election

Diddy's not running his trademark "Vote or Die" campaign for the 2024 presidential election, in part because he's in federal custody ... but, he's still able to exercise his civic duty.

The Bad Boy Records founder is locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits his criminal trial ... but he hasn't been convicted, so he still has the right to vote ... and we found out how he could go about casting a ballot.

Honchos at the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the agency that operates MDC Brooklyn, tell TMZ ... Diddy can vote in the 2024 election using an absentee ballot mailed from the federal jail.

We're told Diddy would have to request an absentee ballot and he could vote in the state where he's registered ... which in his case would be Florida or California.

Unclear if Diddy is voting in 2024 ... or if he's just too busy preparing for his defense -- the trial is tentatively scheduled for May 2025 -- but we reached out to Diddy's camp, who had no comment.

Sounds like a lot of inmates may be casting votes in this election ... the BOP says folks who were eligible to vote before being locked up are eligible to vote absentee from jail ... as long as they haven't been convicted of a crime yet.

In addition, the BOP tells us convicts who lived in Maine, Puerto Rico, Vermont or the District of Columbia before their incarceration are still able to register and vote while doing time ... thanks to a 2021 Executive Order signed by President Biden.