Danica Patrick Says 'I Never Went to a Diddy Party' in Dig at Kamala's Celeb Supporters

Danica Patrick is taking shots at Kamala Harris' bevy of A-list backers ... accusing the group of Hollywood elites of having ties to disgraced music mogul Diddy.

The retired NASCAR driver slammed the Vice President's celebrity supporters during what she said was an unscripted speech at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania Sunday.

Danica confirmed to the crowd she was "winging" her address, noting she wasn't "paid to be here" and that she didn't "need a telephone" to give her speech. That was an apparent dig at rapper Cardi B, who read off her phone after facing teleprompter issues during Harris' rally in Milwaukee Friday.

Yet, it was her next comment which really raised eyebrows, as the sportswoman told the crowd ... "I never went to a Diddy party," which elicited huge cheers.

Diddy was arrested back in September and was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. In the indictment, Diddy is accused of coordinating star-studded "Freak Off" parties ... where he allegedly targeted victims.

He's currently in lockup at MDC Brooklyn awaiting trial after being denied bail twice.

Many of Diddy's former celeb friends and collaborators have spoken out in favor of Harris ... including Diddy's former girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, and John Legend, among others.

Danica doubled down on her remark after her speech picked up steam on social media, writing on X ... "I'm Danica Patrick and I approve this message."

DP neglected to mention Trump's own legal woes, however. The former prez was found guilty this year on all 34 charges in his criminal hush money trial ... he will be sentenced later this month.