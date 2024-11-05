Elon Musk Goes After Jennifer Lopez for Not Warning People About Diddy
Elon Musk went in hard on Jennifer Lopez ... saying it's rich she's warning people about Donald Trump but was mum about ex-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs for all these years.
Musk appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast and did not mince words ... "J Lo was like his ex-girlfriend and it's like now deciding she's like warning people against Trump. How many people did she warn against Diddy, right? Oh zero, ok. Maybe we shouldn't trust her."
As you know, J Lo and Diddy dated from 1999 to 2001. Several allegations against Diddy supposedly occurred during that time frame, including an alleged assault against a 13-year-old girl.
Rogan chimed in by broadening the attack, saying, "It's peculiar that so many who frequented his gatherings are now outspoken supporters of Harris."
Musk then doubled down, saying, "People in the music entertainment industry had to know that Diddy was like abusing, you know, kids basically and yet they still fed him kids. Like where's the accountability? They had to know."
J Lo hasn't addressed the various Diddy allegations, even after lawsuits and the indictment were filed. Someone asked her about it recently but she ignored the question and walked away.