Jennifer Lopez Endorses Kamala Harris for President, Blasts Trump

Kamala Harris trotted out another major celebrity endorsement on Thursday — and this time it was Jennifer Lopez, who blasted Donald Trump for throwing what many perceived as a racist rally at Madison Square Garden.

The Democratic presidential nominee and VP held her own rally in Nevada on Thursday evening — and J. Lo made her much-anticipated appearance onstage with Kamala as the two shared a big hug in front of a large crowd.

Stepping up to the mic at a podium with the VP seal, J. Lo gave an emotional speech slamming Trump for his MSG event, where the Republican presidential nominee allowed comedian Tony Hinchcliffe to trash Puerto Rico.

Hinchcliffe, as you may recall, dubbed Puerto Rico a floating "island of garbage," which didn't sit well with the Puerto Rican people or J. Lo, who shares their heritage despite being born and bred in NYC.

During her speech in Las Vegas, J. Lo said Trump has consistently divided us and Monday's MSG rally was a stark reminder of that. J. Lo said Trump offended not only Puerto Ricans, but every Latino in America.

She went on ... “I am a mother. I am a sister. I am an actor and an entertainer. And I like Hollywood endings. I like when the good guy, and in this case, the good girl wins.”

J. Lo clearly has Kamala's back in the 2024 election like so many other stars.

As you know .. Kamala has been a magnet for celebrity support and endorsements in the run up to election day next Tuesday after weeks of early voting in many states.

Some of Kamala's famous advocates include Beyonce, Madonna, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, John Legend, LeBron James, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Katy Perry and Mark Ruffalo.