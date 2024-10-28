Sunny Hostin Calls Out Donald Trump After Puerto Rico Insult at NYC Rally

Play video content ABC

Sunny Hostin is putting Donald Trump on blast ... after he did not condemn one comedian's anti-Puerto Rico rhetoric at his rally over the weekend.

ICYMI ... comedian Tony Hinchcliffe spoke at the Republican nominee's rally at Madison Square Garden in NYC Sunday, where he called the U.S. territory "a floating island of garbage." Trump has yet to directly condemn the comments and noticeably did not address the remarks when taking the stage hours later.

Play video content 10/27/24

Though, a senior campaign adviser did note that the "joke does not reflect the views of President Trump."

So, it wasn't surprising when Sunny, who is of Puerto Rican descent, addressed the controversy during Monday's episode of "The View" ... and expressed her frustration with both the sentiment and 45.

She noted ... "Puerto Rico is trash? We are Americans, Donald Trump. American. We voluntarily serve disproportionately high in the military while you have bone spurs. And we vote."

As she continued, Sunny warned Trump and his campaign that Pennsylvania, an important swing state, is home "to almost half a million Puerto Ricans." There are large populations of Puerto Ricans in North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Nevada ... with Sunny warning that they vote in these battleground areas, too.

Sunny didn't stop there, going on to highlight prominent Puerto Rican celebrities -- including Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, and Bad Bunny, among others -- all of whom have massive social media followings.

Per the TV personality, Trump should heed her message, especially "since you care so much about size."

She added ... "We don’t like what was said about Puerto Rico, and we know how to take the trash out, Donald Trump. Trash that has been collecting since 2016 and that’s you, Donald Trump."