Sunny Hostin Calls J Lo Flying Commercial a Full 'Jenny From the Block' Move

Sunny Hostin says it's humanizing to see Jennifer Lopez flying commercial, and a sure sign she can still be a humble girl from the Bronx ... even though she's a world away from "the block."

We got Sunny Tuesday outside ABC Studios in NYC, where our photog asked her about the images we got of J Lo sitting in a window seat on an Air France flight from Italy to France. Now, she was flying business class, but it's still a far cry from her usual private jet lifestyle.

Sunny says the commercial air travel makes Jennifer more like a woman of the people ... and she likes the fact the singer/actress/dancer can still fly among the normies, despite all her fame and fortune.

In other words, Sunny -- who herself is from the Boogie Down Bronx -- says J Lo is still comfortable in her "Jenny from the Block" persona ... and she's glad the singer/actress isn't forgetting her roots.

While we've seen lots of celebs fly coach over the years -- Sunny says she still does too -- it's still the exception to the rule ... especially for an A-lister like J Lo.

Some fans might see this as Jennifer trying to save a buck as she and Ben Affleck appear to be headed toward a divorce, but Sunny says it's deeper than that.