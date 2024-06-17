Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's $65M House Sale Divides Real Estate Experts

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's mega-mansion sale is sparking debate in L.A.'s luxury real estate market ... and TMZ's got insight from both sides on whether it's worth the price tag.

As we first told you ... Ben and Jen are looking to offload their $60 million Bev Hills home for a cool $65 mil -- and while some have scoffed at the asking price behind closed doors ... others have told us it's actually a Goldie Locks number ... meaning it's just right.

Benjamin Bacal -- from Revel Real Estate, who reps high-end clients in L.A. -- tells us $65M is perfect for asking ... as he feels it fits the home's scope/scale. He tells us ... if it's good enough for A-listers like Ben and Jen, then it's good enough for anyone.

Another big-time L.A. real estate agent -- who also handles A-list clientele -- backs that up ... with our source saying he doesn't think the asking price is unreasonable, especially since it's a uniquely large estate on considerable land. In other words ... they might get their number.

Play video content TMZ Studios

In fact ... we're told this agent actually has a buyer that's interested in the house -- but as of now, no offer has been put in ... at least not yet. Point is ... someone's eyeballing it!

However, another L.A. agent who's knee-deep in the celeb game isn't buying it, quite literally. They tell us they're skeptical, saying there's no way that house is gonna go for over $40 million ... which is quite a different take from the previous two agents, who are aligned.

Play video content 6/12/24 TMZ.com

He explains to us between the loss they'll take on brokers' fees and the CA Real Property Transfer Tax and Measure ULA, they're going to lose at least $6.5 mil right there. Hence, why they've probably zeroed in on their final number -- 'cause they know they're gonna take a hit.

As far as this last agent is concerned, they shouldn't have listed it for more than $50 million, especially if they want to sell it quickly amid their looming divorce. Remember ... Josh Altman recently echoed this sentiment as well -- he suggested Ben and Jen would likely take a loss.

Play video content TMZ.com

One last thing this agent points out to us on why he thinks $65 mil is high -- the house was on the market for a long time before Ben/Jen snapped it up ... so it could be on the market for 2-3+ years if they're not able to find any takers. Until it's officially listed, we won't know.