Joe Rogan Reveals What His Donald Trump Interview Was Really Like

Joe Rogan is spilling the tea on his podcast experience with Donald Trump last week ... while also making it clear he'd like to see Kamala Harris in the hot seat, too.

On "The Joe Rogan Experience," Joe admitted he was really pumped for the interview because he had a lot to cover with Trump ... but he found himself having to steer him back to the main points since the former prez tended to go off on tangents.

Joe gave an example, saying that when they talked about the "JFK Files," he told Trump his comments made it seem like the government was involved ... and he said the Republican presidential nominee "danced a little" in response.

Still, Joe said he knew that was Trump’s whole schtick, so he had to be ready to respectfully pivot and reel him back to the original point of his questions.

That said, Joe seemed impressed with Trump's stamina during the 3-hour podcast, noting that he was so in the zone that he didn't even take a bathroom break, before or after!

As for Kamala, even though her spokesperson Ian Sams confirmed the VP wouldn't be appearing on the podcast, Joe hasn’t taken that as a definitive no -- he's extended the invite again, saying he knows her policies and what she stands for ... but just wants to know who she really is.