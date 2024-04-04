Joe Rogan Slams 'The View,' Calls It a 'Rabies-Infested Hen House'
Joe Rogan crapped on "The View" after his latest guest came on and recounted what he felt was a bad experience on the show -- and he had some choice words for the ladies there.
The comedian/podcaster hosted Coleman Hughes on 'JRE' Wednesday, and they were recapping his appearance on "The View" from last week ... in which Coleman got into a test exchange with Sunny Hostin over the topic of race and color blindness.
CH -- who has a book that argues that society needs to focus less on race and more so on class and socioeconomic status -- says he believes Sunny unfairly attacked him.
If you didn't catch it ... Sunny accused Coleman of being a pawn for the people on the right, and asked him what he would say to people who might call him a "charlatan" for peddling these viewpoints, which she seemed to be suggesting were inherently anti-Black.
Welp, Joe himself had some thoughts on this -- telling Coleman it's no surprise to him that he was feeling a sense of being ambushed on "The View" ... because in JR's opinion ... it's nothing but a "rabies-infested hen house," and Sunny pouncing is par for the course.
Coleman doesn't appear to give Joe too much pushback on his characterization here -- but he does note that he believed the live studio audience had mostly agreed with his POV.
FWIW ... Coleman held his own against Sunny and defended himself against the implication he was being co-opted by the right to push an agenda --insisting he was independent.