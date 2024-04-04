Joe Rogan Slams 'The View,' Calls It a 'Rabies-Infested Hen House'

Play video content The Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan crapped on "The View" after his latest guest came on and recounted what he felt was a bad experience on the show -- and he had some choice words for the ladies there.

The comedian/podcaster hosted Coleman Hughes on 'JRE' Wednesday, and they were recapping his appearance on "The View" from last week ... in which Coleman got into a test exchange with Sunny Hostin over the topic of race and color blindness.

CH -- who has a book that argues that society needs to focus less on race and more so on class and socioeconomic status -- says he believes Sunny unfairly attacked him.

If you didn't catch it ... Sunny accused Coleman of being a pawn for the people on the right, and asked him what he would say to people who might call him a "charlatan" for peddling these viewpoints, which she seemed to be suggesting were inherently anti-Black.

Welp, Joe himself had some thoughts on this -- telling Coleman it's no surprise to him that he was feeling a sense of being ambushed on "The View" ... because in JR's opinion ... it's nothing but a "rabies-infested hen house," and Sunny pouncing is par for the course.

Coleman doesn't appear to give Joe too much pushback on his characterization here -- but he does note that he believed the live studio audience had mostly agreed with his POV.