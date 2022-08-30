Joe Rogan Calls Out VP Harris Over Brittney Griner Hypocrisy

Joe Rogan says VP Kamala Harris is a hypocrite for advocating on behalf of Brittney Griner -- who remains in jail in Russia on drug charges -- when she's prosecuted people for non-violent drug offenses as Attorney General of California.

Rogan made the remarks during his 3-hour sitdown convo with Aaron Rodgers on his 'JRE' podcast, where the Packers QB seemingly agreed with Joe's stance on Harris.

"That's why the hypocrisy about the Brittney Griner situation was so egregious in this country," Rogan said. "Where Kamala Harris is talking about how horrible it is that Brittney Griner is in jail."

"Well, you put people in jail. You did. Thousands of people in jail for marijuana. Yeah, it's crazy," Rogan continued.

Harris served as the first woman District Attorney in San Francisco's history ... and became the 32nd Attorney General in California, holding the position from 2011-2017.

Rogan accused Harris and the White House -- who just announced a loan forgiveness program -- of failing to deliver on its campaign promises, specifically addressing non-violent people serving lengthy prison sentences for weed ... which has since been made legal in many states.

"How come you guys didn't exonerate people that were in jail for marijuana when you said you were going to?" Rogan said. "They said that they were going to make marijuana federally legal."

"They said they were going to exonerate prisoners who were in jail for non-violent drug offenses. This is what they said. None of that has happened."

Rodgers, who also addressed his vax controversy during the show, sided with the 'JRE' host, saying, "You mean a politician said something they ran on and then didn't actually enact that said policy?"

Play video content