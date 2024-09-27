Joe Rogan Says Free Speech in Danger If Kamala Harris Elected President

Joe Rogan thinks a Kamala Harris presidency would spell doom for free speech in America ... he says Harris and Tim Walz would have the feds increasing censorship online.

Joe warned a possible Harris administration would "clamp down more" on online speech, making the bold prediction Thursday on his popular podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience" during a conversation about censorship on social media.

Play video content The Joe Rogan Experience

The way Joe sees it ... Harris and Walz have said "many wild things" about censorship, free speech and the First Amendment ... especially when it comes to platforms like Facebook and X.

Joe references a Walz interview from 2022, when Walz told MSNBC ... "There's no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech and especially around our democracy."

Rogan disagreed with Walz's view and said the First Amendment certainly does apply to misinformation and hate speech.

Worth noting ... SCOTUS says there is no hate speech exception for free speech, so Joe's right on that accord.