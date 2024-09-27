Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Joe Rogan Says Free Speech in Danger If Kamala Harris Elected President

Joe Rogan thinks a Kamala Harris presidency would spell doom for free speech in America ... he says Harris and Tim Walz would have the feds increasing censorship online.

Joe warned a possible Harris administration would "clamp down more" on online speech, making the bold prediction Thursday on his popular podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience" during a conversation about censorship on social media.

KAMALA WILL CLAMP DOWN
The Joe Rogan Experience

The way Joe sees it ... Harris and Walz have said "many wild things" about censorship, free speech and the First Amendment ... especially when it comes to platforms like Facebook and X.

Joe references a Walz interview from 2022, when Walz told MSNBC ... "There's no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech and especially around our democracy."

Rogan disagreed with Walz's view and said the First Amendment certainly does apply to misinformation and hate speech.

Worth noting ... SCOTUS says there is no hate speech exception for free speech, so Joe's right on that accord.

Elon Musk, who has endorsed Donald Trump for president, is cosigning Joe's warning here ... sharing a clip from Joe's podcast on his social media platform and saying, "Joe Rogan is absolutely right."

