Joe Rogan Slams MSNBC's 'Deceptively' Edited Video Claiming Kamala Harris Support

Joe Rogan Calls Out MSNBC for 'Deceptive' Editing I Was Praising Tulsi, Not Kamala

Joe Rogan is not happy with MSNBC ... after the network "deceptively" edited a video to make it seem like he'd given Vice President Kamala Harris his endorsement.

After MSNBC's video began making the rounds online, Rogan addressed the inaccurate edit head-on during Tuesday's episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience."

While Rogan made it clear he will not be suing MSNBC for the blatant mistake, he clarified the footage in question was of him talking fondly about former U.S. representative Tulsi Gabbard -- who recently endorsed Donald Trump.

Yet, MSNBC took this footage and uploaded it alongside other comments the podcaster made about Harris' chances in the election ... making it seem like he was just talking about the VP.

MSNBC issued a disclaimer noting Rogan was talking about 2 separate people in the clips ... before deleting the viral footage altogether. The video had been posted weeks ago.

Nonetheless, Rogan is still pretty irritated with the whole situation ... accusing the network of taking his words "completely out of context" to "put it out there" that he had seemingly endorsed Harris.

In the podcast with guest Andrew Huberman, Rogan continued ... "They don’t care about the truth. They just want a narrative to get out there amongst enough people because most people are just surface readers."

Rogan has not formally endorsed one candidate over the other, but previously spoke favorably about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s independent run for the Oval Office. RFK Jr. suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump last week ... joining the likes of Hulk Hogan, Kid Rock and Amber Rose, among others.

