Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Adam Sandler, Joe Rogan Say Oscars Slap Helped Chris Rock, Hurt Will Smith

Adam Sandler & Joe Rogan Oscars Slap Helped Chris, Hurt Will

081324_adam_sandler_kal
SILVER LINING FROM THE SLAP
The Joe Rogan Experience

Adam Sandler and Joe Rogan have an interesting perspective on Will Smith's career post-Oscars slap ... and, at the same time, they say it inspired Chris Rock.

Adam's the latest guest on Joe's super popular podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience," and their 2-hour conversation included a 3-minute segment on the infamous 2022 Oscars moment.

will smith slapping chris rock academy awards
Getty

Adam starts by revealing he recently talked to Chris, who he says is excited about doing stand-up comedy again ... Joe interjects and says the Oscars slap was the best thing that ever happened to Chris.

030623-chris-rock-suge-smith-joke-kal
SUGE ENERGY
Netflix

The way Joe sees it ... the infamous slap made Chris "like the Rock of old," as far as his stand-up material is concerned, and Adam says it made CR's subsequent live Netflix special "Selective Outrage" -- where he addressed Will directly -- feel like the Super Bowl.

Adam says the whole Oscars slap was strange and sucky ... while Joe's a little more pointed, saying it was preposterous -- and revealed a lot of folks in Hollywood to be "f***ers."

will smith slapping chris rock academy awards
Getty

While they both see positives for Chris, the future ain't so bright for big Willie -- at least in their eyes, especially Joe's.

Watch the clip, because while Adam and Joe acknowledge Will's storied career ... Joe says that's all changed now. Legacy is everything.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later