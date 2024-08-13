Adam Sandler, Joe Rogan Say Oscars Slap Helped Chris Rock, Hurt Will Smith

Play video content The Joe Rogan Experience

Adam Sandler and Joe Rogan have an interesting perspective on Will Smith's career post-Oscars slap ... and, at the same time, they say it inspired Chris Rock.

Adam's the latest guest on Joe's super popular podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience," and their 2-hour conversation included a 3-minute segment on the infamous 2022 Oscars moment.

Adam starts by revealing he recently talked to Chris, who he says is excited about doing stand-up comedy again ... Joe interjects and says the Oscars slap was the best thing that ever happened to Chris.

The way Joe sees it ... the infamous slap made Chris "like the Rock of old," as far as his stand-up material is concerned, and Adam says it made CR's subsequent live Netflix special "Selective Outrage" -- where he addressed Will directly -- feel like the Super Bowl.

Adam says the whole Oscars slap was strange and sucky ... while Joe's a little more pointed, saying it was preposterous -- and revealed a lot of folks in Hollywood to be "f***ers."

While they both see positives for Chris, the future ain't so bright for big Willie -- at least in their eyes, especially Joe's.