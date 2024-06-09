Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Will Smith's Comeback Complete as 'Bad Boys 4' Smashes Box Office

Will Smith Box Office Darling Again ... 'BB4' Makes $100 Million

Will Smith's star power's reinvigorated the summer box office ... 'cause his newest 'Bad Boys' flick cleaned up in its opening weekend and made him a box office darling once again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" is projected to make $56 million domestically when all's said and done -- higher than the previous estimate of $53 million.

BTW ... international box office totals have eclipsed $48.6 million -- cracking the $100 million total globally.

As we've told you ... box office numbers have been paltry in recent weeks -- with films like "Mad Max: Furiosa" and "The Fall Guy" underperforming in May and early June.

Perhaps more importantly, the number's seem to suggest people have moved on from the viral 2022 Oscars slap ... making Will numero uno at the box office for the first time since the slap.

We already knew fans were ready to embrace Will ... remember, Friday WS surprised a theater full of fans in Baldwin Hills -- a neighborhood in L.A. -- by watching the screening with them and revealing his presence after.

The box office figures just reinforce the love ... showing people haven't canceled Will for his huge bad choice.

BTW ... Will's totally deflecting the attention for the film on his team -- thanking his company for making a great film, and specifically mentioning tough times they weathered.

"Bad Boys: Ride or Die" captured the top spot at the box office ... and, Will's spot on the A-List seems secure too.

