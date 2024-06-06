Will Smith Gets Slapped in 'Bad Boys 4,' Apparent Mocking of Oscars Moment

Will Smith is not ignoring the elephant in the room -- there's a scene in his new 'Bad Boys' movie where he's repeatedly slapped, a pretty clear nod to his infamous Chris Rock moment ... but the question is why now?

Early reviews for "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" are trickling out with the action flick hitting theaters Thursday night ... and word is Will's character, Mike Lowry, gets slapped multiple times by Martin Lawrence's character, Marcus Burnett.

The slap scene is supposedly near the film's climax, and it sounds like there are a few layers to the joke. Detective Burnett keeps calling his partner, "bad boy" while slapping him in the face.

'Bad Boys 4' is Will's first blockbuster since the 2022 Oscars incident -- walking onstage and slapping Chris, who was in the middle of introducing an award, because he took offense to a joke Chris made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Will's since apologized but there were questions about how the incident would affect his Hollywood career.