Martin Lawrence Shoots Down Health Problem Rumors Ahead of 'Bad Boys' Premiere

Martin Lawrence is speaking out after the internet was convinced his health was failing amid the 'Bad Boys' press run ... and he says he's doing just fine.

The 59-year-old comedian addressed the rumors on Tuesday as he and Will Smith sat with Hot 97's "Ebro in the Morning" team -- this after the Twitter-sphere went into a frenzy after seeing a recent clip of Will seemingly assisting a somewhat frail-looking Martin on top of a bus.

Ebro gave Martin the floor, asking him if he wanted to clear anything up -- specifically asking him if his health was alright in light of all the chatter. Martin didn't hesitate to clarify here.

Play video content 5/30/24 AP

He says ... "I am fine. I am in God’s hands. I am blessed. I am glad to be waking up every day and everything. No need for people to be concerned. I am healthy as hell. Stop the rumors.”

Again, these rumors didn't come from thin air ... during the L.A. 'BB4' premiere, Will clearly leads Martin by hand as they walk along the megabus they were riding in, and Martin's movements were noticeably sluggish.

Of course, his appearance at the Emmys also comes to mind ... when he drew concern there too. At the time, we'd been assured he was in good health.

Despite Martin's reassurance, some fans weren't fully convinced by the explanation on Hot 97 ... but still vowed to support him nonetheless.

At this point, if the guy's saying he's good ... ya gotta take his word for it -- but with the internet being what it is, it's conspiracy theories galore.

Anyway ... "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" is in theaters this week and he's still planning on his "Y'all Know What It Is!" tour, which starts in July.

Play video content 5/8/24