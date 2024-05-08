Martin Lawrence Returning to Stand-Up with 36-City Tour, All-Star Lineup

Play video content

"Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" isn't the only heat wave Martin Lawrence will be commanding this summer -- TMZ Hip Hop can reveal the comedic legend is returning to his stand-up roots with a huge tour!!!

Martin's "Y'all Know What It Is!" tour will kick off the laughs July 20 with several other heavy-hitters joining him onstage for the 36-city event.

Deon Cole, DC Young Fly, Jess Hilarious, Adele Givens, B. Simone, Chico Bean, Ms. Pat, Rickey Smiley and more will appear throughout various cities during the nationwide tour.

Martin tells TMZ, "Comedy gives me that instant gratification. Seeing the fans up close and in person, making people laugh, doing what I love most; this is what it’s all about for me."

His longtime fans know what it is ... after hosting Def Comedy Jam for years, Martin's stand-up specials "You So Crazy" and "Runteldat" made him a comedy giant, and also gave fans a window into his controversial life.

The tour hot steps across NYC, L.A., Chicago, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Dallas and more.

The dates run well into 2025 -- with tix going on sale Friday, May 17 -- so, expect the material to update with the culture as the tour rolls on.