Martin Lawrence In Good Health Despite Fan Concern After Emmys

Martin Lawrence's appearance at the Emmys this week got some folks a little worried he might be worse for wear -- but the guy's actually never been better, and there's a perfectly good explanation for what people misperceived ... TMZ has learned.

ICYMI ... some fans started speculating something was up with the actor/comedian after he and his "Martin" costars -- Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II -- had a reunion at the 75th Emmys on Monday, and Lawrence seemed to slur his words during the bit.

Viewers rushed to social media to compare notes with many expressing concern for the 58-year-old's health and wishing him well and a speedy recovery.

However, sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... ML's totally fine -- in fact, we're told he just recently finished filming the latest "Bad Boys." Not just that, but our sources say he's also hitting the road this summer for his latest comedy tour. In other words, tip-top shape.

We're told even though some thought he may have been slurring his words and taking long pauses during the Emmys Martin reunion, this was actually because of a technical glitch with the teleprompter caused by late changes to the script -- automation strikes again!

In fact, Lawrence is so good we're told he's actually got a couple professional surprises coming for fans in the next few weeks ... though our sources wouldn't elaborate ... so stay tuned for that.

As for the reunion itself ... Martin had so much fun getting together with the cast close to 30 years after the show ended. You gotta admit they all looked great!