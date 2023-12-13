Martin Lawrence Plays Santa For Foster Kids ... Presents and Go-Kart Races!!!

Martin Lawrence made Christmas wishes come true for a group of underprivileged kids in Los Angeles ... bringing presents and taking them for a fun day at the go-kart track.

The actor/comedian played Santa Claus for 125 kids Wednesday, taking them to K1 Speed indoor go-karts in Burbank ... where they were joined by some celebrity guests.

Play video content

Martin's annual charity event, benefitting underprivileged youth and kids in the foster system, also drew Jo Koy, Kid Cudi, Polo G, rapper Chip Tha Ripper, MC Lyte, King Bach, Affion Crockett, former NFL stud Willie McGinest and comic Benji Brown.

In addition to go-kart racing and getting presents from their Christmas lists, the kids got to play arcade games and they chowed down on Raising Cane's chicken fingers and Randy's Donuts.

TMZ obtained video and photos from the event, and it looks like everyone was in the Christmas spirit.