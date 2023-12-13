Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Martin Lawrence Plays Santa For Foster Kids, Presents and Go-Kart Races

Martin Lawrence Plays Santa For Foster Kids ... Presents and Go-Kart Races!!!

12/13/2023 4:50 PM PT
Martin Lawrence Annual Charity Event
Launch Gallery
Go-Karting For The Kids Launch Gallery
Photos By Travis Ellison/Runteldat Entertainment

Martin Lawrence made Christmas wishes come true for a group of underprivileged kids in Los Angeles ... bringing presents and taking them for a fun day at the go-kart track.

martin lawrence
Photos By Travis Ellison/Runteldat Entertainment

The actor/comedian played Santa Claus for 125 kids Wednesday, taking them to K1 Speed indoor go-karts in Burbank ... where they were joined by some celebrity guests.

SHARIN' CHRISTMAS JOY

Martin's annual charity event, benefitting underprivileged youth and kids in the foster system, also drew Jo Koy, Kid Cudi, Polo G, rapper Chip Tha Ripper, MC Lyte, King Bach, Affion Crockett, former NFL stud Willie McGinest and comic Benji Brown.

Photos By Travis Ellison/Runteldat Entertainment

In addition to go-kart racing and getting presents from their Christmas lists, the kids got to play arcade games and they chowed down on Raising Cane's chicken fingers and Randy's Donuts.

Photos By Travis Ellison/Runteldat Entertainment

TMZ obtained video and photos from the event, and it looks like everyone was in the Christmas spirit.

We gotta say ... Martin makes a pretty good Santa.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later