Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Will Smith, Martin Lawrence Seen Filming on Set of 'Bad Boys 4'

Will Smith to Martin Lawrence Don't Jump!!! Daring 'Bad Boys 4' Scene

5/18/2023 10:34 AM PT
will smith martin lawerence bad boys
Backgrid

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back in action ... and we have the first images of the famous duo filming together for their upcoming 'Bad Boys' flick.

The actors were spotted Wednesday in Atlanta shooting a scene for "Bad Boys 4" ... and, the guys are fully in character -- Will as Det. Mike Lowrey and Martin as Marcus Miles Burnett.

BAD BOYS ARE BACK
BACKGRID

As you can see, they were right in the thick of all the action ... it appears Will's character was talking Martin off an 8-story ledge, as he stood near the edge wearing a hospital gown.

will smith martin lawerence bad boys
Backgrid

You'll recall we saw Will on set of the new film, last month, but this is the first time we've seen him and Martin together in front of the cameras.

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock At The Oscars
Launch Gallery
The Oscars Slap Launch Gallery
Getty

Will's fully back into the swing of his movie career since he infamously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. While Smith is banned from attending the award show for 10 years ... it's not impacting his appeal as an A-list draw for Hollywood blockbusters.

This will be the 4th installment of their 'Bad Boys' franchise, which started way back in '95.

Yeah, Lowrey and Burnett might be getting a little long in the tooth, but audiences are still showing up to see 'em. "Bad Boys 4" will drop next year.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later