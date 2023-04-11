Will Smith Happy Filming New 'Bad Boys,' Doing More Work After Oscars Slap
4/11/2023 2:14 PM PT
Will Smith couldn't look happier to be back in the swing of things ... smiling during his latest gig since the infamous slap at the Oscars.
Will was on set Tuesday in Atlanta, filming "Bad Boys 4" and fully in character as Det. Mike Lowrey.
He's definitely grinning through the work, although, it's hard to say if that's Will smiling or his character.
It's not the first time we've seen WS doing movie star stuff since his infamous 2022 assault of Chris Rock. Will, Jada, and and his whole fam first stepped out for the "Emancipation" film premiere last December -- and he's also been filming at least one other project.
As you you know Will was involved in one of the biggest moments in Oscars history ... when he stormed on stage and smacked host Chris Rock dead in the face.
Of course, there's been a ton of fallout ... from the Academy adding a crisis team to banning Will from attending for 10 years. He can still be nominated and even win, so perhaps all the new projects won't be done in vain.