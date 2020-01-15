Will Smith, Martin Lawrence Arrive in Style for 'Bad Boys' Premiere

Will Smith almost always clowned Martin Lawrence for his driving skills, or lack thereof, in every 'Bad Boys' film ... so it's fitting Big Willie's behind the wheel for their sequel's big premiere.

Will and Martin arrived in style, courtesy of a midnight blue Porsche, for their "Bad Boys For Life" premiere Tuesday night in Hollywood. The famous movie cop duo hit up the TCL Chinese Theatre where a throng of fans screamed their lungs out.

Play video content BACKGRID

Will and Martin both hit the stage -- along with reggaeton superstar Nicky Jam, who has a role in the film -- and hyped the crowd. The premiere was quite the family affair.

Getty

The night, however, may have belonged to Vanessa Hudgens ... who dazzled in a white ensemble full of flair. She plays Kelly ... part of a new ammo team brought in to work with detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.