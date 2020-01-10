Will Smith Not Ruling Out Possibility of Dropping Another Album

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Will Smith could still get jiggy with it ... because he's not completely shutting down the idea of putting out another album.

We got Will in New York City Friday, and our guy asked if he's ever going to drop a follow-up record to 1997's "Big Willie Style" ... and Will leaves the door wide open.

The 'Fresh Prince' is in the Big Apple promoting his latest movie with Martin Lawrence, "Bad Boys For Life" ... and it sounds like Will's still got a soft spot for the recording studio.

Will's obviously not averse to sequels ... so it's not a stretch to think he'll make his return to the rap game one day. Our photog has a special date in mind for a potential album drop.

You'll recall ... Will's debut solo album dropped way back on Nov. 25, 1997 ... and it had some huge hits like "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It," "Miami," "Just The Two of Us," and "Men In Black."

Will still can rock a crowd too ... remember when brought the house down at Coachella with his son Jaden?!?