Will Smith Handles Gun, Camera at Same Time In 'Bad Boys 4' Behind the Scenes

Play video content Instagram / @willsmith

Will Smith has picked up a thing or two in his decorated Hollywood career ... because he's now able to film himself starring in his blockbuster action movies!!!

Fans are going gaga over some new, behind-the-scenes footage from Will and Martin Lawrence's new flick, "Bad Boys: Ride or Die." The BTS video shows Will handling a firearm and also working the camera in a hectic shootout scene ... yep, doing both simultaneously.

It's pretty incredible ... Will's got a camera strapped to his waist and films himself shooting up some bad guys. At one point, Will flips the camera around to show his POV and then goes back to his face.

Folks who already saw the movie in theaters didn't know Will was the one doing all the filming in this scene ... at least until now, and people on social media are really impressed.

We gotta say, Will's really working the camera from all angles here too ... so the flowers from fans are well deserved.