Michael Jackson's Nephew Turns Into Zombie For 'Thriller' Recreation in Biopic

Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar's jumping right into a thriller night ... getting dead-dolled up just like Uncle Mike for a recreation of the "Thriller" music video.

New photos from the set taken earlier this week show Jaafar looking just like Michael -- a common sight during filming that still doesn't get old -- clad in the iconic red leather get-up.

But, fans will probably focus more on his face ... 'cause the makeup's a dead ringer for Michael's in the 1983 music vid -- emphasis on "dead!!!"

Check out the pics ... JJ's gray face with seemingly no nose to speak of screams walking -- or, in this case dancing -- corpse.

Plus, he's hitting every dance move just right -- leading a whole crew of the undead with the stiff grace MJ pulled off in the vid more than four decades ago ... sure to make the fam proud, one would think.

Of course, we've regularly spotted Jackson filming scenes for the new movie -- which the director says will be a long one with more than 30 of Michael's biggest hits woven in -- over the last few months ... and, embodying MJ in some of his most prominent eras.