Michael Jackson's Nephew Jaafar Looks Just Like Him On Film Set

Michael Jackson Nephew Jaafar Is Spitting Image ... Shoots Scenes For MJ Biopic

2/17/2024 8:22 AM PT
Some people in L.A. probably did a double take Friday thinking they saw Michael Jackson walking around.

But it was actually the spitting image of the late "King of Pop" -- namely his nephew, Jaafar Jackson, who was on his way to shoot scenes for MJ's upcoming biopic, "Michael."

It's truly amazing how much Jaafar looks almost exactly like the world-famous singer, especially when he's in costume.

Check out these photos, obtained by TMZ, which show Jaafar on the movie set, sporting MJ's famous red varsity jacket next to a Tower Records pop-up shop and a huge ad promoting the entertainer's 1979 album, "Off The Walls."

As we reported ... Jaafar -- the son of Jermaine Jackson -- was spotted Thursday shooting scenes for the flick in LA's Encino neighborhood.

Jaafar was in total MJ mode from his hair to his makeup and clothes.

Actress Nia Long, who is playing Michael's mom, Katherine Jackson, also appeared on set Thursday. Colman Domingo wasn't there, but he snagged the role of MJ's dad, Joe Jackson, and has been spotted with the cast.

The first full-length film about MJ's life is scheduled to be released in April 2025.

