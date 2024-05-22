Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' Tops Apple Music 100 Best Albums, Tons of Snubs

Lauryn Hill 'Miseducation' Best Album EVER, Says 🍎Music ... Whitney, Britney & Weeknd Snubbed

Lauryn Hill's record-breaking "Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" is the best album of all time ... on Apple Music's 100 Best Albums list, beating out iconic projects from Michael Jackson, Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Kendrick Lamar and more!!!

The Apple Music team surprised Lauryn and her son YG Marley with an intimate dinner to crown the 1998 Diamond-selling album -- to which she replied, "That's crazy" before describing the project as a "rich, deep narrative."

Upon its release, Lauryn broke the record for most Grammys in a single night by a female artist, and it remains her only studio project 25 years later.

5/15/24
NEW MUSIC CONFIRMED
TMZ Hip Hop recently asked L. Boogie about breaking her sophomore slump -- Lauryn and YG assured us new music is on the way, and fans have been hanging on their every word since the interview.

For every winner, there's a loser and Apple Music's list didn't make all fans happy -- particularly those of Whitney Houston, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey and The Weeknd, who didn't have any albums represented on the list.

Jermaine Dupri Tweets

Jermaine Dupri ripped Apple for its lack of R&B inclusion -- and fans noted Kendrick's "To Pimp a Butterfly," Tame Impala's "Currents," Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream" and Justin Timberlake's "FutureSex/LoveSounds" among the wild omissions.

Not to mention no album on the list has surpassed Michael Jackson's "Thriller" in any form or fashion!!!

You know how these lists go ... great for bringing attention to the platform. And it worked!

