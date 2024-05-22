'Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' Tops Apple Music 100 Best Albums, Tons of Snubs

Lauryn Hill's record-breaking "Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" is the best album of all time ... on Apple Music's 100 Best Albums list, beating out iconic projects from Michael Jackson, Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Kendrick Lamar and more!!!

We surprised @MsLaurynHill at an intimate dinner in New York to tell her that The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was No. 1 on our #100BestAlbums list. 🏆 What does this album mean to you? pic.twitter.com/BslciRVEm0 — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) May 22, 2024 @AppleMusic

The Apple Music team surprised Lauryn and her son YG Marley with an intimate dinner to crown the 1998 Diamond-selling album -- to which she replied, "That's crazy" before describing the project as a "rich, deep narrative."

Upon its release, Lauryn broke the record for most Grammys in a single night by a female artist, and it remains her only studio project 25 years later.

TMZ Hip Hop recently asked L. Boogie about breaking her sophomore slump -- Lauryn and YG assured us new music is on the way, and fans have been hanging on their every word since the interview.

Apple Music still technically said 1989 is better than TPAB. I’m not letting that one go pic.twitter.com/Qn5pILn50X — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) May 22, 2024 @wowthatshiphop

For every winner, there's a loser and Apple Music's list didn't make all fans happy -- particularly those of Whitney Houston, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey and The Weeknd, who didn't have any albums represented on the list.

Jermaine Dupri ripped Apple for its lack of R&B inclusion -- and fans noted Kendrick's "To Pimp a Butterfly," Tame Impala's "Currents," Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream" and Justin Timberlake's "FutureSex/LoveSounds" among the wild omissions.

Idk how any album is ranked above Thriller on any list. It changed the music industry forever. pic.twitter.com/LdpBxkaXoS — nope (@PrinceHAK33M) May 22, 2024 @PrinceHAK33M

Not to mention no album on the list has surpassed Michael Jackson's "Thriller" in any form or fashion!!!