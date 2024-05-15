Lauryn Hill, YG Marley Say She's Dropping New Music Soon, Possibly an Album
Lauryn Hill closed last year celebrating the legacy of her iconic, and to-date, only album, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" with a string of sold-out concerts for its 25th anniversary ... so what's next???
That was the million-dollar question when TMZ Hip Hop spoke with Ms. Hill and her son YG Marley in NYC as they were leaving the 'Tonight Show.'
L-Boogie fans blossomed into adulthood with 'Miseducation,' and renewed buzz about a possible sophomore album feels mighty timely!!!
YG got a kick outta the question, and gently suggested there's reason for fans to be excited about his mom making new tunes -- and he cheesed even harder when we asked if he'd be helping her in the studio.
As for Lauryn's position -- well, check out the video for her reaction when we told her what YG let slip. Coy smiles run in the family!
She joined YG for his late-night TV debut as they performed her classic hit "Ex-Factor," YG's breakout record “Praise Jah in the Moonlight” ... and also premiered his new track "Survival" ... co-written with lyrics from his late grandfather Bob Marley.
The family has been making musical magic as of late ... YG's cousin Skip Marley is also poppin' on the music scene.
If Lauryn's gearing up for that mythical 2nd album, she'll be surrounded by plenty of in-house talent.