Dwyane Wade and Jeeter Host 'High Dining' 420 Dinner
Dwyane Wade's annual "High Dining" dinner, in honor of 420, went down with several of the NBA great's famous pals rolling up to join the festivities -- including a few surprises.
TMZ got vid of D. Wade and the founders of Jeeter -- the cannabis co. behind the event -- connecting Saturday night. Dwyane is a board member for the brand, so they've made a habit of blowing out 420 every year with a celeb-packed evening.
Organizers connected to the event tell us the high-grade guest list included Zachary Levi, Jay Ellis, Jeff Ross, Seth Green, Karrueche Tran, Nazanin Mandi, and Freddie Prinze Jr. ... who all partook in the 3-course meal along with other festivities.
His wife Gabrielle Union stood in as magician Kevin Li's assistant -- thankfully everyone kept their hands to themselves, and no one was sliced and diced on the table. 👀
The event also debuted Jeeter and the Bob Marley estate's master collaboration -- a 4.2-gram pre-roll packaged in a guitar case ... in other words, a Jah-endorsed rollout!
Bob's grandson, Grammy-nominated singer Skip Marley also performed "Jamming" and "One Love" -- and the significance of having the latest generation of Marley hitmakers present needed no explanation.
Neither did D. Wade's self-review of the event!!!