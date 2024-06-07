Martin Lawrence, Will Smith Disgusted By Jason Kelce, 'Nasty Ass Feet'

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith clearly aren't down with Jason Kelce's shower habits ... 'cause the "Bad Boys" duo couldn't contain their disgust when discussing the NFL legend's "nasty ass feet."

The two actors addressed Kelce's recent revelation on "7 PM in Brooklyn" with Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero ... during a segment called "F***in' Wit It or F*** Outta Here," when guests give their approval or a big thumb's down on certain pop culture topics.

Play video content 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony & The Kid Mero

Smith immediately let out a grunt as soon as Mero asked about Kelce's viral stance ... and Lawrence followed up with his own hilarious reaction.

"F*** outta here," Lawrence said. "Wash your feet. Nasty ass getting in the bed with them nasty ass feet."

Smith also disagreed with his fellow Philly great ... saying there's no way Kelce's theory is actually beneficial -- especially when neglecting the toes.

Kelce ain't alone, though -- as we previously reported, his brother, Travis, admitted he also skips the dogs from time to time.

