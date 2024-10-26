Donald Trump Pesters Joe Rogan for Endorsement On Podcast

Play video content

Donald Trump made his highly anticipated debut on the "The Joe Rogan Experience" Friday night ... and it sure seemed like 45 was not leaving without a public endorsement -- that very moment!

DT sat for a nearly 3-hour interview with Joe Rogan ... their conversation touched on several topics ... but one moment that really stood out was Trump requesting -- practically demanding -- Joe's seal of approval for re-election.

Trump flaunted his "nicest endorsement" from Elon Musk ... before he told Rogan ... "You should do the same thing, Joe."

A relentless 45 told JR there was no way he could be a Kamala Harris supporter ... at one point joking ... "You're a Khabib [Nurmagomedov] person, but you're not a Kamala person" ... which got a legit laugh out of Joe, with KN being a UFC superstar.

Despite the pestering ... Rogan never agreed he'd endorse Trump -- at least at the moment -- and he, obviously, didn't deny he would later.

Of course ... the two are not strangers ... Trump and Joe run into one another when DT goes to UFC fights ... which he's done several times over the years.