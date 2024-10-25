Charlamagne Tha God and Anderson Cooper Clash Over CNN Trump Coverage

Charlamagne tha God and Anderson Cooper found themselves in a tense faceoff debating CNN's coverage of former President Donald Trump ... with the radio host suggesting the network doesn't call out 45 for his "fascist" behavior.

The war of words took place during Thursday evening's broadcast, with the CNN broadcaster and the radio personality getting into it on how Trump is discussed versus Vice President Kamala Harris.

As Charlamagne put it ... CNN hadn't held Trump's feet to the fire for the allegedly "fascist" things he's said during his bid for reelection ... including his previous call to "terminate the U.S. Constitution" and "overthrow the election."

Anderson, however, didn't feel the criticism was warranted ... and defended the idea that CNN discusses these points "every night."

Charlamagne doubled down on his stance, adding ... "I don't think y'all have enough conversations about it. I feel like I heard more on this network about, 'Is Kamala Harris Black?' than I do about Donald Trump being a fascist."

The newsman called "bulls***" on Charlamagne's take, defending that the network is not regularly sitting around discussing the ethnicity of the VP. Charlamagne hit back with his own "now that's bulls***" response ... claiming he's seen a number of roundtable discussions on the topic on CNN. Angela Rye, host and EP of the Native Land podcast, also on during the segment, agreed.

Anderson did not budge on his stance ... watch the video -- he vehemently defended that he has "never asked somebody, 'Is Kamala Harris Black?'"

Yet, Charlamagne made it clear he isn't just unhappy with CNN, claiming "no network has honest conversations about Donald Trump."

He added ... "It's always a double standard with Trump, whether it's with Hillary, against Biden, now with Kamala, talk about him being a threat to Democracy. We don't treat him like one."

This opinion left Anderson baffled, since he felt there weren't any Trump supporters tuning in to his programming "to be validated in their opinions."