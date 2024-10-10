CNN's Anderson Cooper Smacked by Flying Debris Covering Hurricane Milton

Play video content CNN

Hurricane Milton has been pummeling Florida's central west coast -- and the killer storm even walloped CNN's most recognizable face -- Anderson Cooper.

Anderson, who usually anchors his show, "Anderson Cooper 360," from a cozy New York studio, hit the ground near Siesta Keys, FL, to report on the "dangerous Category 3" hurricane -- but he got roughed up Wednesday night.

Check out the video ... Anderson was doing a live shot from a waterlogged pier and dealing with high winds and torrential rain when flying debris smacked him square in the head.

The veteran newsman was jarred and stumbled backward, saying, "Whoa! That wasn’t good. We’ll probably go inside shortly."

As you know, Anderson is no stranger to covering natural disasters or going into war zones. He's spent a large chunk of his journalism career covering these stories.

But, his fan base still expressed concern on social media as he struggled to deliver his report from Florida. Several supporters encouraged him to go inside a safe place before he's washed away by the hurricane.

Suddenly, his image was replaced by CNN host Kaitlan Collins, who assured viewers Anderson was just fine.

Collins noted the network was having a tough time establishing a connection with Anderson due to the storm, which has reportedly killed 4 people in St. Lucie County alone and devastated entire neighborhoods.