Dak Prescott Spotted at Pro Bull Riders Event with Ex Sarah Jane Ramos' Bridesmaid

Dak Prescott's recent outing with one of his ex's would-be bridesmaids has caused a stir ... but he's vigorously denied they're dating to us.

Here's the deal ... on Friday night Caitlin Rance -- a friend of Dak and Sarah Jane Ramos, to whom Dak was engaged until earlier this year -- attended a Pro Bull Riders event in Fort Worth, Texas.

Photos and videos taken at the event confirm they were both there ... and we've heard from eyewitnesses that they looked a little more than just friends.

Play video content Video: Dax Prescott Cheers On Professional Bull Riders Instagram/@pbrbrazil

And then there's this ... we called Caitlin to ask if there's any truth to the dating rumors -- and she actually handed the phone over to Dak!

He told us they're not dating ... the two have been friends for years, and there's nothing going on between them -- end of story. The two have known each other since their days at Mississippi State University where they overlapped briefly.

As you know ... Dak and Sarah ended their engagement after about 18 months in March, just weeks before the wedding. They're handling the custody of their two kids peacefully.

Cailtin was going to be a bridesmaid at the wedding ... but, since it was called off, she never got the chance.