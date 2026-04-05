Dak Prescott Seeks Joint Legal Custody of Kids Amid Sarah Jane Ramos Split

Dak Prescott has confirmed his split from Sarah Jane Ramos in court docs ... nearly one month after the estranged couple canceled their wedding.

The Dallas Cowboys star quarterback referenced the breakup in court documents, obtained by Us Weekly, acknowledging their relationship is over as they shift to co-parenting their children -- two-year-old MJ and 11-month-old Aurora.

The exes share two young daughters and are working through custody arrangements with both sides reportedly aiming to keep things as smooth as possible.

In the filing, Dak is specifically requesting that he and Ramos be named "joint managing conservators" of their children.

The papers, filed by Dak, reportedly state, "The parents of the children are separated. The appointment of the parents as joint managing conservators would be in the best interest of the children. It is in the best interest of the children that [Prescott and Ramos] be appointed joint managing conservators of the children."

As we told you ... the breakup came just weeks before they were set to tie the knot in Italy with drama apparently bubbling up behind the scenes which derailed the big day.