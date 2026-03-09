Dak Prescott, Sarah Jane Ramos Breakup Not Due To Prenup

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos' split a month before their wedding had nothing to do with money -- sources tell TMZ Sports the "report" making rounds on social media is complete B.S.

The speculation started shortly after we broke the news on Saturday -- one rumor getting picked up is that Sarah Jane didn't want to sign off on Dak protecting his assets if their marriage went south ... leading to the argument in the Bahamas that ultimately ended their engagement.

We made some calls ... and our sources tell us it's simply not true for a couple of reasons.

The main one -- Sarah Jane often told friends she fully intended on making the marriage work no matter what ... and once they exchanged vows, divorce would not have been an option.

Another thing to note -- we're told Sarah Jane comes from a well-off family with deep roots in Tampa, Florida ... and she has done well for herself as a wine and spirits specialist too, so their relationship was never about Dak's NFL salary.

As for whether they ever had the prenup talk, we're told Sarah Jane made it clear she wasn't interested in the Dallas Cowboys superstar's fortune ... and since she had her own dough, she was never asked to sign anything.

So, why did they break up?? We can at least cross this one off the list of possibilities.

As we previously reported, the couple alerted their wedding guests the ceremony slated for Lake Como, Italy on April 10 was no more ... and apologized for the inconvenience.