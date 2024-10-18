Dak Prescott Proposes To GF Sarah Jane ... Using Baby MJ's Onesie

Dak Prescott just made a major move during the Dallas Cowboys' bye week ... he proposed to his girlfriend Sarah Jane -- with the help of their seven-month-old daughter!!

The three-time Pro Bowler shared the great news on Friday ... posting a photo with his new fiancée and their baby girl, MJ Rose.

What caught everyone's attention was the MASSIVE rock on Sarah's left ring finger ... along with the message on MJ's onesie.

"Hi Mommy," the message read. "Daddy has a question for you."

And the answer to that question?? YES!!!

Dak Prescott got engaged during the bye week. That’s a win pic.twitter.com/LlKEGvGALq — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 18, 2024 @clarencehilljr

Prescott -- who signed a four-year extension worth $240 million this year -- and Jane went public with their relationship in 2023 and announced they were expecting a baby last November.

MJ Rose was born in February 2024 ... and Sarah called it the biggest blessing of their lives.

"You will always be loved and protected!" Sarah said of MJ. "We are so IN LOVE with you ♥️"

Prescott is now officially in it for the long haul ... utilizing his jersey number to get his point across.

"4ever w/ @sarahjane."