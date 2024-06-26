Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Dak Prescott Dismissed

A sexual assault lawsuit filed against Dak Prescott earlier this year has just been dismissed.

According to online court records, a Colin County, Texas judge threw out the suit on Wednesday.

The Dallas Cowboys star's attorney, Levi McCathern, said in a statement to TMZ Sports the judge found that the suit "lacked merit."

McCathern added a hearing to discuss potential sanctions against Prescott's accuser, Victoria Shores, has now been slated for mid-September.

"Despite Ms. Shores and her legal team's relentless efforts to extort money and damage Dak's reputation," McCathern said, "justice has consistently prevailed and will continue to do so."

McCathern continued, "These ploys distract from the trauma of legitimate sexual assault survivors and undermine the progress that our society has made in supporting them. We are proud that Dak stands up against this injustice and thankful Judge Tucker agrees."

Shores stated in her suit that Prescott assaulted her way back in Feb. 2017 -- just after his rookie year with the Cowboys had concluded. She claimed Dak got inappropriate with her in the parking lot of a Texas strip club.

Dak, however, was adamant he committed no wrongdoing -- and countersued.

Police did investigate the claims, but announced in May they found insufficient evidence to pursue the case further.

Prescott, meanwhile, has had one of the most memorable offseasons of his career despite the headache of the ongoing civil case ... as he and his girlfriend, Sarah Jane, just gave birth to their first daughter.