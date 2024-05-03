Dak Prescott Won't Face Charges Over Alleged 2017 Sexual Assault

Dak Prescott will not face criminal charges over allegations he sexually assaulted a woman seven years ago ... cops revealed Thursday they found insufficient evidence to pursue the case any further.

The woman, Victoria Shores, had made the claims against the Cowboys superstar in a report with the Dallas Police Department earlier this year ... alleging Dak had been inappropriate with her in the parking lot of the XTC Cabaret strip club in Texas on Feb. 2, 2017.

The quarterback, though, was adamant he committed no wrongdoing ... filing a lawsuit against the woman after alleging she was attempting to shake him down for $100 million with the claims. He also filed a police report of his own in the case over the alleged extortion plot.

Levi McCathern, Dak's attorney, said in a statement following the DPD's decision that he was pleased his client will not have battle any charges going forward.

"We are confident that at the end of law enforcement's investigation into the extortion case that they will find the accuser and her attorneys just as guilty as Dak is innocent," McCathern said.

"As I have said from the beginning, Dak is a great football player and an even better human. He would never assault any woman. These false accusations were brought up seven years after the alleged events for one reason and one reason only -- to line the pockets of the accuser and her attorneys. Their behavior is an affront to all the true survivors of sexual assault."

For Shores' part, her attorney, Yoel Zehaie, said in a statement that they will continue with their civil case against Prescott despite the ruling in the criminal case.

