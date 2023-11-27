Dak Prescott 'Super Excited' For Girlfriend's Pregnancy, I Wanted A Girl!

Dak Prescott couldn't be happier to have a baby girl on the way ... revealing he was hoping to welcome a daughter with his girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos -- and there's a special reason behind it.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback -- who went public with the huge news over the holiday weekend -- spoke with reporters about his growing family on Monday ... and he said he's absolutely stoked to become a papa.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on having a daughter due in March: “Super, super blessed to have that responsibility but at the same time have that opportunity to start a family and bring a child into this world. I know what my mom means to me and, in a sense, have that feeling in a… pic.twitter.com/iHUFxHcGUX — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 27, 2023 @jonmachota

"Super, super blessed to have that responsibility," Prescott said. "But, at the same time [to] have that opportunity to start a family and bring a child into this world. I know what my mom means to me and, in a sense, have that feeling in a different role is something I'm looking forward to."

Of course, Dak lost his mother, Peggy, to colon cancer in 2013 ... and has kept her memory alive throughout his journey to becoming an NFL star.

He also has multiple tattoos in her honor ... including a Pegasus on his right leg.

Dak also stated the couple has already picked out a name for the baby on the way ... but will remain tight-lipped until the due date in March.

Prescott also joked about his recent success on the field ... chalking it up to his newfound "dad strength."