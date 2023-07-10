Dak Prescott Does Baby Gender Reveal For Fan At Football Camp, 'It's A Boy!'

Play video content @ProCamps

It's the offseason in Dallas but Dak Prescott is still thrilling at least one Cowboys fan ... helping her out with a sweet baby gender reveal on Saturday!!!

The cute moment all went down at the NFL star's ProCamps football event at the Ford Center in Texas ... when a mom of a participant asked the 29-year-old if he'd help her reveal the sex of her soon-to-be newborn child.

Prescott obliged ... and without wasting too much time, the Dallas quarterback pulled out a card from an envelope and told the woman she'd be having a boy!!

"Congrats!" he exclaimed after making the announcement.

Dak and the fan -- who just so happened to be wearing his No. 4 Cowboys jersey -- then shared a huge embrace ... while everyone nearby went crazy.

"That is awesome," he whispered to her, before giving her a high five.

Play video content @ProCamps

The rest of the camp was also a joy for Prescott -- he got to teach a bunch of tykes some football moves ... and even got to show them how to do his signature hip-thrusting warmup routine as well.