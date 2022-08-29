Colin Kaepernick And Partner, Nessa Diab, Welcome Baby

Colin Kaepernick and his partner, Nessa Diab, are parents -- the couple just announced they recently welcomed a baby to the world.

This is the first child for Kap and Nessa, who started dating back in 2015.

"I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today," the radio personality said. "I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title -- MOM!"

"Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family."

Nessa says the free agent quarterback has been the "most amazing dad" and fully supportive throughout her recovery ... which she implies has been a challenging process.

Diab says the newest member of their family has already taught her "how to love in ways I never knew."

Kap has been out of the league since 2016 ... which he firmly believes is due to his controversial national anthem protest, which sparked backlash from many -- including President Donald Trump.

Kap sued the NFL in 2017 ... which resulted in a settlement.

He recently worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders ... but left the tryout without a gig.