Colin Kaepernick Strikes Settlement with NFL ... In Collusion Case

Breaking News

Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid say their legal war with the NFL is over -- after striking a confidential settlement with the league.

Kaepernick and Reid had filed a lawsuit against the NFL claiming owners and league officials colluded to keep them off NFL rosters because they chose to take a knee during the national anthem at NFL games.

The league had adamantly denied blackballing Kaepernick ... even after President Donald Trump publicly urged owners to fire any "son of a bitch" who didn't stand for the anthem.

Kap's attorneys, Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas, issued a statement saying, "For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL."

"As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party."

Reid was picked up by the Carolina Panthers during the 2018 season and on Monday, the safety signed a $22 million 3-year extension. Kaepernick is still a free agent.

We shot Kaepernick arriving in L.A. over the weekend -- but he remained silent when it came to his case against the NFL.

Kaepernick initially filed his lawsuit in October 2017 -- and, as part of the case, a bunch of NFL honchos were deposed ... including Jerry Jones, Bob McNair, John Elway, Robert Kraft, Pete Carroll and more.

Kaepernick first began taking a knee during the 2016 NFL season, while he was still a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

The QB opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March 2017 -- and has not been picked up by another NFL team since then.

When asked about Kaepernick during the State of the NFL speech during Super Bowl week, NFL Commish Roger Goodell insisted that Kap's unemployment was a direct result of his football ability ... and not outside politics.

Kap supporters have strongly disagreed -- pointing out a slew of QBs with inferior experience and stats who got try-outs and contracts with NFL teams over the past 2 years.

Story developing ...