Congressman Says 'Grave Injustice' Kareem Hunt's In NFL And Not Kaepernick

U.S. Congressman Hank Johnson says it's a "grave injustice" that Kareem Hunt is getting a second chance in the NFL before Colin Kaepernick.

Hunt was signed to a 1-year deal by the Cleveland Browns on Monday -- mere months after TMZ Sports posted video showing Hunt getting violent with a woman in an Ohio hotel.

The Chiefs cut Kareem almost immediately ... and when we got Rep. Johnson in D.C. he told us he's blown away that Hunt got his second chance so fast, and Kap is still waiting.

"When I think about Colin Kaepernick and him being blackballed from the NFL for taking a knee for protesting social injustice but yet people who are accused of crimes get cut and then resigned quickly, something is wrong with that."

Johnson doesn't stop there, saying a reasonable person could think that the NFL cares less about violence against women then they do about someone standing up for a political cause.

FYI -- we got Kaepernick out in L.A. yesterday, before the Hunt signing, and although he wasn't talkative then, you have to wonder how much he'd have to say about Hunt's new team and chance, while time runs out on his athletic prime.